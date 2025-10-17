💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Swipe right, lose €550,000: Two Utrecht women arrested in alleged dating scam

When dating apps turn into debt traps

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
closeup-dutch-police-officer-with-politie-badge-on-shoulder
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/close-up-dutch-police-uniform-official-badge-netherlands-image323441624
Love may be priceless, but for at least 26 unlucky romantics in the Netherlands, it apparently cost a collective €550,000. 💔

In an official press release, Utrecht police state that they have arrested two women, aged 26 and 41, suspected of running a dating scam.

From dating profiles to police ones

The police’s Digital Crime Team began untangling this web of heartbreak after multiple reports trickled in between June 2022 and September 2025.

Turns out, some matches weren’t made in heaven… but possibly in a police interrogation room.

READ MORE | 6 things to know about dating Dutch people

The women allegedly used dating apps to charm their way into their victims’ hearts, spinning fake identities and even meeting their targets in person.

But instead of candlelit dinners, these “dates” often led straight to the checkout counter.

Victims were coaxed into paying during outings, often in shops, and sometimes even found themselves surrounded by multiple accomplices.

Three locations were raided

Following the arrests on October 15, police swooped in on three locations across the Utrecht region, with sniffer dogs joining the action for extra flair.

Officers uncovered a stash of cash, jewellery, and even a car during the searches.

Authorities are urging anyone else who might’ve been sweet-talked out of their savings to come forward.

Think you’ve been scammed too? You can reach the police by calling 0900-8844, chatting via politie.nl, or visiting your local station.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

