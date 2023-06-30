Dethroned! UvA is no longer the top university in the Netherlands

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Photo-of-de-brug-a-building-of-the-university-of-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/540838144/stock-photo-view-nieuwe-achtergracht-canal-amsterdam.html

Take that, Amsterdam! You have all the fame, the tourists, and the global recognition. Now it’s time you leave some for the rest of us. 💅 

The University of Amsterdam (UvA) dropped down to second place in the Dutch university rankings. This is according to the latest QS MBA University World Rankings.

Using criteria such as academic reputation, employer reputation, international student ratio, employment outcomes, and sustainability, universities are given a score out of 100 and then ranked according to these. 

UvA’s overall score is now 73.4, with the new number-one Dutch university boasting a score of 76.2.

READ MORE | Studying at a Dutch university? Here’s how you can FINALLY get more mental health help

So, can you guess which university is now the best in the Netherlands? No cheating! Ok, drum roll, please. 🥁

It’s the Delft University of Technology! Not only that, but this little academic gem is ranked the 54th-best university in the world.

Highs and lows

The university has been on a somewhat steady rise since 2012, but from 2020-2023 it was consistently declining in its ranking. Now, it’s made everyone eat their words, rising a whole 14 rankings in one year!

This is a big win for the city overall. While Amsterdam was distracted by legalising cannabis and getting unlimited booze, Delft was hitting the books — and it paid off. 💪

READ MORE | TU Delft students unveil super efficient (and stylish) hydrogen-powered car

Graduation caps off to the university. Now, get back to studying, these universities aren’t gonna rank themselves! 

How does your university rank? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Amsterdam may soon get a floating cathedral made out of plastic waste
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Amsterdam may soon get a floating cathedral made out of plastic waste

Entrepreneur, Marius Smit, plans to contribute to Amsterdam’s architectural beauty in a truly unique way. How? By building a floating...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Amsterdam may soon get a floating cathedral made out of plastic waste

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Entrepreneur, Marius Smit, plans to contribute to Amsterdam’s architectural beauty in a truly unique way. How? By building a floating cathedral made from recycled...

Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How? The municipality wants to...

American news site calls Rotterdam Centraal Station the largest in… Amsterdam?

Simone Jacobs - 0
You know how when you make a mistake, and you hope no one sees it? Well, someone at Yahoo News wasn’t so lucky. In...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.