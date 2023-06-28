Travelling through the EU? Here’s why you should use a VPN

Whether you’re a student exploring Europe during your gap year, a freelancer rocking that digital nomad life, or just a globetrotter making your way through your ultimate travel bucket list, staying safe while you travel should definitely be one of your top priorities. Enter… VPNs!

We’re sure you’ve come across the term somewhere out in the vast wonderland that is the internet, but it can get rather confusing figuring out what exactly a VPN is or why you need one.

We get the confusion, so we’ve compiled something to help: an introduction to VPNs and six reasons why you need one in your life. 🙌

First things first: what’s a virtual private network (VPN)?

A virtual private network (or VPN) is a handy-dandy piece of software that helps prevent hackers, government entities, and other nosey parkers from accessing or corrupting your private data.

Frankly, if you don’t want malicious parties trawling through every single bad photo you’ve ever taken (or using your credit card information to buy Kim Kardashian’s entire activewear range), you’re probably in the market for a VPN. 👀

This is because a VPN creates an encrypted connection between your devices and its own servers.

Roaming around Europe knowing that your data is fully protected is definitely the best feeling. Image: Freepik

Information from the websites you’re trying to access then gets routed through your VPN provider’s servers, keeping your devices fully protected behind the layer of security that the encrypted connection provides.

Any information from those websites is also relayed to you via this encrypted connection. This leaves internet villains none the wiser about who you are, where you are, or what any of your personal information is.

6 reasons to get a VPN if you’re travelling in the EU

We know what you’re going to say: “Europe’s pretty safe, so why do I need a VPN?”

However, much like registering for travel insurance, it’s always better to be safe than sorry when you’re planning to visit foreign countries.

(Oh, and did we mention that VPNs are pretty great at helping you save money, too? Echt handig! 😲)

1. Finding great travel deals will become an absolute breeze

As anyone that’s ever booked a holiday or boarded an international flight can tell you, travel is expensive. From purchasing tickets to booking accommodation (and more!), travel costs can rack up to eye-watering sums of money that’ll definitely put a damper on your pre-holiday excitement.

However, going on that restful little vacation to Venice doesn’t have to make your wallet cry.

By switching your VPN from a server in the Netherlands to one of many servers all over the globe, you can search for a travel deal that offers you the best korting (discount).

For example, when we’re looking for a room at the Pulitzer Amsterdam with no VPN connection, the price is €527.

Image: DutchReview

With a VPN connection to an Australian server, the price shoots down to €492 — saving €35 with the click of a mouse.

Image: DutchReview

2. You’ll be able to access all your favourite shows while on the road

Let’s say you’re enjoying a relaxing wellness spa in the Austrian Alps and desperately want to watch past episodes of Rick and Morty when you get there. Except (cue shock and horror!), the show’s unavailable in Austria.

Image: DutchReview

Maak je geen zorgen (don’t worry), because your friendly neighbourhood VPN is here to save the day!

Simply log into your VPN, select a server in a country that has the show available on your streaming service of choice, and then lean back to enjoy the show.

Luckily for us, Rick and Morty is available in Australia — so switching our Austrian server to an Australian one gives us full access to our fave show!

Image: DutchReview

Need a VPN that’ll ensure all your favourite TV programmes are only a click away? Meet Private Internet Access (PIA)! If you love bingeing foreign Netflix shows or just dig exploring new countries, then this VPN service is destined to become your best friend. Ja hoor, PIA is a flexible service that’s compatible with ALL major streaming platforms. Oh, and the cherry on top? DutchReview readers get a special discount: a whopping 82% off and three months free! 🥳 Check PIA out!

3. Far from home? Your data will still be safer than all the gold in Fort Knox

Fun fact: you (probably) don’t have an FBI agent watching you at all times. What you do have, however, is a nosey internet service provider (ISP) that loves keeping an eye on everything you’re doing online.

If that wasn’t creepy enough, your ISP can then sell all the information they’ve collected about you to third parties.

Ja hoor, if you’ve ever wondered why you get spammed by a barrage of ads about a product, service, or location you’ve recently Googled whenever you’re online, it’s because your data has likely been sold to advertisers.

You may be in Venice, but your internet service provider doesn’t need to know that! Image: Freepik

But… what can you do if you don’t want grubby companies getting their hands on your data or tracking all your movements when you’re abroad? The answer’s simple: by investing in a VPN.

Instead of having your data publicly available for your ISP to sell to ad-crazy companies, a VPN will hide your IP address and encrypt your data to protect you from prying eyes.

By replacing your real IP address (a string of numerical values that personally identifies your device) with that of a VPN server and scrambling your data, attempts at farming your information will be successfully thwarted.

4. You can connect to public WiFi networks without worrying about being hacked

Public WiFis are great for staying connected whilst on the go when you absolutely can’t live without your bomb Spotify playlists or sharing that truly spectacular vacation reel on TikTok.

However, connecting to public WiFi is a bit like surfing out in the open ocean. You’re probably going to be fine and have an enjoyable experience, but there’s always a chance that there could be a huge, hungry shark nearby, ready to make you his meal.

Stay connected while you travel via public WiFi without stressing over being hacked! Image: Freepik

If you’d rather not find your leg in the jaws of a Great White (or your data in the hands of a hacker), you should definitely do your best to stay safe when surfing in unknown territory.

And that’s where VPNs step in! By hiding your IP address from hackers that want to identify and access your device, you’re safely rendered invisible to malicious parties from behind a screen of protection.

5. Your bank account will thank you for playing it safe

Imagine being about to buy a mouth-wateringly delicious box of éclairs at a French boulangerie, only to have your card decline. Repeatedly.

That just sounds like everyone’s worst nightmare, doesn’t it? However, banks can and do freeze credit/debit cards when they detect behaviour from the card that they think is fraudulent.

Keeping your banking details safe just got a whole lot easier. Image: Freepik

Whilst this is most helpful when you’ve actually had your card stolen, it can also happen when you use your bank card to purchase something online in a foreign country. If you haven’t notified your bank of your travel plans, some banks automatically assume that these transactions are shady and… boom, card frozen!

But, what if you don’t want the hassle of letting your bank know every single time you travel (or simply forget to do so)? It’s simple — just get a VPN.

By connecting your VPN to a server in your home country, you’ll fool your bank into thinking you’re safe at home. With transactions now raising no red flags, you’re free to enjoy your trip without worrying about having your card freeze.

6. A VPN is easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy to set up

Let’s be honest, dealing with software applications is a bit like eating a healthy meal.

You know it’s good for you, but if the cooking prep takes eight hours and has a list of hard-to-follow instructions, then you might just find your hand wandering towards the freezer for some greasy oven pizza.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be one of NASA’s rocket scientists to set up a VPN.

VPNs are insanely easy to set up — freeing up your time and energy for more important things. Image: Freepik

All you need to do just download the app, create an account, and choose from a range of servers all over the globe. That’s it — just a few clicks of a button, and you’re all set up. ✨

Hoera, that sounds great, but what if you need to turn your VPN off for some reason or just don’t want to use it any more? No need to sweat, because all you need to do is just quit your VPN in the app to turn it off and cancel your subscription if you want to stop using it.

Oké, I’d love a VPN, but can I use it on multiple devices? Luckily for you, Private Internet Access allows you to use a single subscription on unlimited (yes, unlimited! 🥳) devices. Oh, and did we mention that you’ll also be getting the best available encryption standards on all of them? Ja hoor, PIA is dedicated to giving you the highest performance available, whilst maintaining their rock-solid no-logs policy to keep your data as safe as can be. Sign me up now!

Are you considering using a VPN whilst travelling around Europe? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!