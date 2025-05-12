- Advertisement -

Ah, cycling in the Netherlands. Whether you’re dodging tourists in Amsterdam or coasting past cows, it doesn’t take long to realise that the Dutch have cracked the code when it comes to cycling.

Here, hopping on a bike and getting around is easy, effortless, and fun. It’s just better… but why?

A cyclist’s paradise, paved in red

The Netherlands isn’t just bike-friendly — it’s bike-obsessed.

With over 35,000 kilometres of cycling paths, bikes here outnumber people, and riding one is practically a national pastime. Whether you’re commuting to work or grabbing groceries, the bicycle reigns supreme.

But it’s not just about numbers. The infrastructure is world-class: wide, separated bike lanes, clever traffic signals just for cyclists, and even multi-storey bike parking garages (yes, they exist, and they’re glorious).

Here, the bike isn’t fighting for space with cars; it’s been given its own kingdom.

No helmet? No problem

It might seem odd to outsiders, but in the Netherlands, most cyclists don’t wear helmets — and no, it’s not because they’re reckless. It’s because they don’t need to.

The roads are flat, the paths are safe, and the system works. Cyclists have priority, and drivers actually respect them (seriously).

So yes, it’s perfectly normal to see a parent cycling with one kid on the front, another on the back, all while holding an umbrella but not wearing a helmet. Welcome to the Dutch commute.

Cycling is in the Dutch DNA

Unlike in many other countries where cycling is a lifestyle or a sport, here it’s just life.

Kids cycle to school, pensioners cycle to the market, and office workers cycle in heels and blazers. The infrastructure doesn’t just make it possible — it makes it easy, safe, and natural.

The Dutch approach to urban planning has put people first — not cars. And that means quieter streets, cleaner air, and communities that feel a little more human.

forget the car, in the Netherlands, you cycle. Image: Freepik

Thinking of joining in? Here’s what to know

If you’re new to cycling in the Netherlands, don’t panic — you’re not alone. Renting a bike is easy, and there are loads of services offering everything from classic omafietsen to e-bikes.

A few tips:

Stick to the right , pass on the left.

, pass on the left. Use hand signals to let people know where you’re going.

to let people know where you’re going. Don’t block the bike path while checking Google Maps — or prepare for a symphony of angry bells.

Good for the planet, great for your thighs (and mind)

Let’s be honest: cycling is an easy win. It cuts carbon emissions, eases traffic congestion, and gives you a free workout on the way to work.

You’ll skip the gym, save on petrol, and feel just a little more smug every time you glide past a car stuck in traffic. And of course, cycling is so much better for your mental and physical health than wasting your time doing other stuff, like losing all your money on crypto goksites.

The Dutch government knows this too. By investing in cycling, they’ve created healthier cities and healthier people — a model that other countries are still trying to catch up with.

Dutch cities keep bikes in mind. Image: Depositphotos

Want something scenic? The Netherlands delivers

Sure, cities like Utrecht and Groningen are a cyclist’s dream, but don’t miss the countryside.

Ride along the North Sea Route for windmills and waves, or explore the Veluwe for forest trails and maybe even a deer sighting.

Every route feels like it was designed by someone who really, really loves bikes — because, well, it probably was.

Cycling in the Netherlands isn’t just better — it’s how it should be. So grab a bike, ring that bell, and enjoy the ride. 🚲💨

What’s your favourite thing about Dutch cycling culture? Share your thoughts in the comments!