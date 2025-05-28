It may not feel like it today (or tomorrow), but summer is coming — pinky promise. 🌞

Let’s see what the weather will be like, because Ascension Day plans shouldn’t be left to Dutch weather roulette. 👇

Today: clouds, wind, and a few dramatic showers

This morning is classic Dutch gloom. Buienradar reports grey skies and showers, with temperatures hovering around 13 to 14 degrees Celsius — not freezing, but definitely jacket weather. 🥶

The wind gets dramatic early on, gusting from the southwest at sea (force six, because why not), before calming slightly as it shifts northwest.

By afternoon, rain sticks to the south, and if you’re in the southeast, a thunderstorm might crash the party like it owns the place.⚡

Elsewhere, things brighten up. The sun peeks out, especially along the coast, with highs reaching 14 to 17 degrees thanks to a fresh breeze.

Tonight stays dry and calm. It cools to 3 degrees in the northeast (rude), while the south chills around 12 degrees. Winds shift to the south, which finally hints at better things ahead.

Mixed feelings for Ascension Day

Thursday starts decently if you’re in the east, where the sun will stay a little longer. But clouds move in quickly from the west, bringing light rain.

Most rain will fall in the north, but it’s more of a damp annoyance than a proper storm — just enough to mess with your hair, not your plans.💁‍♀️

Winds stay friendly in the morning, but pick up later near the coast. It’s a true Dutch spring day: sun one minute, soaked the next. You know the drill. 🙃

Sunshine returns for the weekend

Friday is when things start turning around. The skies are clear, the wind finally chills out, and temperatures rise to a balmy 20 degrees Celsius. 🌞

Then comes Saturday, and it brings the real heat. Some places will hit 25 degrees, and suddenly everyone’s dressed like it’s mid-July.

Might be time to risk a picnic before the weather remembers it’s Dutch. Image: Depositphotos



Sunday cools slightly to around 20 or 21 degrees. There’s a chance of a local thunderstorm inland, but nothing worth cancelling your park plans over. 👌

So, what are you doing this Ascension Day? Will you be braving the drizzle or saving your energy for the sunshine on Saturday? Drop your plans below. 😎

