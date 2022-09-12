Doei summer: that’s it folks, the warm Dutch weather is over

If the comfy temps today got you in a summer mood, you better enjoy it while it lasts. From tomorrow onwards, autumn is here to stay,

We’ll have a few days of 20-degree weather here in the Netherlands, before the weekend hits with a chilling 16 degrees, according to Buienradar.

It’s officially sweater weather!

Although today promises temperatures around the 24-degree mark, tomorrow will already show signs of the autumn we’ve been expecting for a while.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

After a nice and sunny, albeit only 20-degree, day in most parts of the country, Wednesday will bring a cold front.

First autumn weekend

Everyone knows the weekend starts on Friday, but this week, Thursday jumps the gun and joins in on the weekend weather too.

After about 18 degrees on Thursday, we step down to the 16-degree mark from Friday onwards. A rather strong wind from the great sea is also to be expected, although RTL Nieuws reports that a real autumn storm is not yet on the agenda.

READ MORE | Four reasons to be grateful for crappy Dutch weather

The weekend will also get sprinkled with some showers, true Dutch style, but the sun won’t leave us completely just yet.

In other words: get out a cosy sweater and your favourite infinity scarf, brew some delicious pumpkin-spiced latte, and start gathering inspo for your Halloween costume. Autumn seems to (finally) be upon us.

Are you ready to say doei to summer, or do you wish it would stay around for a bit longer? Tell us in the comments below!

