Have you been breaking a sweat on your daily bike ride lately? Yup, it’s warm. Weirdly warm for a Dutch February, in fact. But it’s about to get even worse.

The warm temperatures will stay with us throughout the rest of this week, reaching their peak on Thursday, February 15, of up to 16 degrees Celsius. 😳

For reference, the average temperature in the Netherlands in February is around 7 degrees.

As meteorologist Maurice Middendorp tells RTL Nieuws, “this month is way too warm so far”. Due to the heat, crocuses have already started blooming around the country.

(But some people still think global warming isn’t real… 🤦‍♀️)

You guessed it: rain is also on the way

Despite the rising temperatures, we are not getting spring vibes just yet. Instead, Dutch weather will continue doing what it does best: rain.

The sun may bless us occasionally on Valentine’s Day, but in spite of the balmy temperatures, clouds and rain will dominate throughout the rest of the week.

