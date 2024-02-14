CultureLifestyle

How people park their cars in Amsterdam is downright terrifying (video inside)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
There are many questions in this life: how is Trump still out of prison? How do eels procreate? And how in the hell do Amsterdammers park their cars?

In fact, where do all the cars go? Surely the city’s gorgeous canals cannot accommodate all the snazzy Teslas owned by proud canal house residents?

Well, the answer is actually quite terrifying if you ask me.

How do people in Amsterdam park their cars?

There are two answers to this question. Let me paint a picture for you.

Firstly, there are those brave souls who do it themselves

If you’ve ever sat outside an Amsterdam cafe for long enough, you’ve probably seen them:

A woman in a flashy Tesla (or a student in a rusting box held together with sellotape) parallel parks within two inches of the edge of a canal.

@sevspics Sev’s POV: Parking in the Netherlands can be quite a challenge #sevspov #netherlands #holland #dutchstuff #dutch ♬ original sound – The Sevo Show

They do so with the ease of a cyclist chaining up their bike — sure, if they miscalculate, they’ll find themselves stuck in a car submerged underwater — but they’re Amsterdammers, so that won’t happen.

Then, there’s this terrifying contraption

Don’t feel like taking the risk of ending up in a canal? No problem, just opt for this quite spooky thing instead.

Does the method of letting your car sink into an underground labyrinth of parked cars seem like a bit of a risk? Yes.

In fact, I think I’d take the parallel parking over this option — but that’s just me…

What do you think of Amsterdammers’ parking methods? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Weirdly warm weather is making its way to the Netherlands
