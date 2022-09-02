Summer said, “hold on a minute!”: warm weather again this weekend

We might technically (and meteorologically) be in the autumn now, but summer hasn’t given up just yet. Today and the rest of the weekend will stay unusually warm.

So don’t pack away the shorts and sandals! You might be able to have another beach weekend to round up the summer — just stay alert for regional showers, writes Weerplaza.

The hot weather is unusual for this time of year when the Dutch temperatures typically stay below the 23-degree mark.

“It’s (a very hot) Friday, Friday!”

The temps will stay at over 23 degrees in most places, and climb to a staggering 25-28 degrees in the south. The skies will stay dry all day.

If you’re going out this Friday night, you might want to pack an umbrella, however. The few clouds that will accompany the sun during the daytime turn thick and grey at night, creating chances of local showers.

So far, the nighttime temps are the only thing reminding us that fall is upon us, as they reach the somewhat uncomfortable 13 degrees Celsius.

Beautiful, but risky Saturday

The temperatures will remain unchanged on Saturday. However, the chance of rain will increase, and the south of the country is likely to experience a rather strong shower in the afternoon.

Other than that, Saturday looks like it’s going to be another lovely summer’s day in most places.

Sunday is for relaxing

If the threat of rain on Saturday stressed you out, you can find comfort in the fact that Sunday most likely will stay dry.

Well, at least dry in the sense that there’s little chance of rain. Sunday will see temperatures up to 28 degrees, and high levels of humidity across the country.

How will you be spending the warm fall weekend we’re headed into? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

