Unbe-live-able: The Netherlands faces its highest rent increase ever since 2014

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Photo-of-houses-for-rent-in-Amsterdam-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/264752462/stock-photo-dutch-for-rent-sign-on.html

Thinking of relocating to the lowlands? Think again. As of July, rent just became 3% more expensive than 12 months before — making it the highest it’s ever been since 2014.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) just confirmed everything we already know about the Dutch rental market: It’s crazy expensive.

Prices in private sector housing contributed the most to the rental market jump, which rose at 3.8% in a single year. Those in social housing paid an average of 2.6% more.

Welcome to the Randstad, our housing market is 💩

If you check Funda, Kamernet or any website listing rental properties, you’ll notice the closer you get to the big cities, the steeper rent prices become.

It’s no surprise that your typical rent for an apartment the size of a cardboard box now clocks in at 3.6% more expensive in Amsterdam. 

And the city of Utrecht follows not too far behind, charging woners (residents) 3.5% more for rent.

Prices to rent an apartment in North Holland are 3.4% more expensive than the year before. In Drenthe and Friesland, they increased by 2.5%.

Half your income spent on rent

The Dutch housing association, Woonbond, voiced their concerns about the sky-high rent on folks in the Netherlands. 

“Higher rent is accompanied by a higher energy bill. Housing together is therefore rapidly becoming more expensive for tenants,” the association tells RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE | The housing market in the Netherlands in 2022: to buy or not to buy a house?

A previous agreement between housing associations and Minister of Public Housing, Hugo de Jonge, stated more than 500,000 households with a low income will receive a rent reduction in 2024.

However, as inflation, gas prices, and other costs continue to rise, such a reduction is not nearly enough to compensate for struggling tenants, who simply want higher allowances and lower rent prices.

READ MORE | Ch-ch-changes! Dutch cabinet to increase minimum wage by 10% next year

Next to that, tenants urge the Dutch cabinet to come up with additional measures that’ll prevent them from paying high rent for poorly insulated homes. 

Woonbond suggested that single-glazed windows become the norm in homes from now on, until a rent reduction can take effect.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleSummer said, “hold on a minute!”: warm weather again this weekend
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Summer said, “hold on a minute!”: warm weather again this weekend

We might technically (and meteorologically) be in the autumn now, but summer hasn't given up just yet. Today and the...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Summer said, “hold on a minute!”: warm weather again this weekend

Juni Moltubak - 0
We might technically (and meteorologically) be in the autumn now, but summer hasn't given up just yet. Today and the rest of the weekend...

Amsterdam robbers let woman go after she says her ‘expensive’ watch is fake

Liana Pereira - 0
Would-be watch thieves in Amsterdam took to their heels after the woman they were holding at gunpoint revealed that her watch was a fake....

11 things to know before taking a taxi in Amsterdam

Francine Zauner - 1
Taking a taxi in the Netherlands can be a complicated business. Unless you know the ropes, it can be a confusing and expensive experience....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X