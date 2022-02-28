Weather streak in the Netherlands: Monday remains sunny and dry

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
After a marvellous sunny weekend in the lowlands, the good weather streak continues! ☀️

Monday will stay sunny and dry across the country. High clouds will form in the west towards the end of the day but it will remain dry (breathes a sigh of relief).

There will be light winds and temperatures will range from a comfortable nine to 12 degrees. Echt lekker!

What about the rest of the week?

Helaas pindakaas, the beautiful sun is not here to stay. Tuesday will go back to being characteristic Dutch weather — cloudy with a chance of rain. 🌧

Chances of rain are higher in the north and west of the country, with average temperatures around five degrees.

The southeast will probably stay dry, with average temperatures between eight and 10 degrees.

What will you be doing with the good weather today? Tell us in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

