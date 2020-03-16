Not everything is doom and gloom nowadays, and we might as well take this moment of crisis to sit back and appreciate something very precious- spring is here!

The following days will be sunny and the temperature will also rise, according to Buienradar. It’s important to appreciate the little things, and spring is a great opportunity to do so.

How does the weather for this week look like?

Today is a sunny day and fairly warm, and will continue to do so throughout the afternoon. In the evening it will get slightly colder, and there’s a chance of a bit of drizzle in the east of the country.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, there will be even more sun. Some clouds will float in the north, but it won’t rain. It will be 14 degrees Celsius in Utrecht, 11 degrees in Texel, and down south in the Dutch mountains of Limburg, it will be 16 degrees. There will also be a fairly strong southwest wind alongside the coast.

Throughout the rest of the week, the weather will remain relatively sunny. Wednesday will be a sunny day, but there are chances for clouds in the north and north-west. The temperature will be between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius. Thursday and Friday will get more cloudy and there are chances that light rain will fall. The temperature will also drop on Friday to 10 degrees Celsius. The weekend will have some sun and rain and the nights will be chilly.

Excited for some spring blooming? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Hans/Pixabay

