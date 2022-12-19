Dutchman (24) dies after being hit by firework

A 24-year-old Dutchman’s life was tragically cut short last Saturday after fireworks exploded in his face.

One of the witnesses to the accident was a doctor, who immediately performed CPR on the victim until he could be taken to the hospital.

Sadly, however, the young man died upon being admitted.

Family member arrested

The police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly set off the fireworks after two more deadly fireworks were found in his pocket, reports the NOS.

READ MORE | German police find 350,000 kilos of fireworks intended for the illegal Dutch market

According to local residents, both the victim and the arrested man were related to each other.

They had, apparently, been attending a family event in Ridderkerk, after which they decided to set off some fireworks.

A grief-stricken family

A 62-year-old man was also arrested. He would turn out to be the victim’s father, who happened to be an emergency worker himself and was attempting to resuscitate his son.

READ MORE | €10 million in firework damages fire up a Dutch security concern

Unable to resuscitate the victim, the 62-year-old then became overwhelmed by emotion. As a result, police were forced to arrest him for obstruction.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.