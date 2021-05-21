Summer holidays approved: EU confirms travel certificates from July 1

Great news if you were looking forward to a summer holiday! The European Parliament and European Commission have approved a coronavirus travel certificate.

By July 1, you could be sitting on a beach with a cocktail in hand. Travellers from EU countries will be able to provide a QR code that demonstrates whether they have been vaccinated, have tested negative for coronavirus, or have already had the disease.

Travel after one shot

But what if you haven’t been fully vaccinated yet? Don’t panic. If you want to travel but have only received one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, you can still apply for this certificate. However, it may not guarantee your entry, as each country can decide whether or not this is sufficient protection.

Not yet unconditional travel

Many EU countries still disagree over a number of issues, including if PCR testing for travel should be free. The Dutch parliament is in favour of this move.

Countries can also decide whether or not travellers must quarantine on arrival. However, they must provide evidence that the imposed quarantine is necessary to combat the spread of the virus. For example, the travellers in question are from a country with high infection rates or a new variant of the virus.

What do you think about this travel certificate? Will you be applying for it? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Natalya Zaritskaya/Unsplash