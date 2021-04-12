Snow & sunshine: the Dutch weather is keeping us on our toes this week

Were you hoping for another round of picnics in the sun, more skirt days, and temperatures that climb above 20 degrees? Well, that sucks for you. 

It almost feels like the Dutch weather is trying to pull an April Fools’ prank that lasts for a few weeks instead of a day. 

Simply looking outside the window this morning might have already told you that the summery weather we got to enjoy at the end of March is over and lekker man is an entirely appropriate reaction to this.

Snow, sun, snow, sun

If this doesn’t sum up the past couple of days, then we don’t know what does. While the morning has been cold and snowy in some parts of the Netherlands, we can look forward to a few fleeting moments of sunshine this afternoon. 

However, the temperatures are not expected to go above seven degrees, according to Buienradar.

Things should get better over the course of the next few days, and tomorrow, we may be able to enjoy plenty of sunshine. In the north and the east of the country, a few snow showers are still expected though. 

From Thursday onwards, temperatures are expected to slowly start creeping back up. The alteration between sun and clouds will continue, but at least it’s supposed to stay dry, reports Weer.nl.

Spoilt for sunshine?

While such a cold April may seem highly unusual to most of us, it’s only the 24th coldest April since 1901, says Weer.nl.

April is the month that has increasingly warmer in the Netherlands in recent decades, so maybe that’s why these temperature changes are so noticeable for us. 

Are you hoping to see some more sunshine at the end of the month? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Anton Rybakov/Unsplash

Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

