Yes, yes, yes! Temps of up to 22 degrees and sun are on the way to the Netherlands

Spring has officially begun and the Dutch weather finally seems to be catching up to this fact. Sunshine and a high of 22 degrees are expected in the Netherlands next week. 

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week, with temperatures climbing up to 19 degrees in many parts of the country. The east and the southeast of the Netherlands can look forward to a whopping 22 degrees, reports RTL Nieuws.

It seems that the last days of March might make up for the gloomy and rainy days we have been experiencing after the few sunny days in February

It gets worse before it gets better

“Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine,” says Nicolien Kroon, a meteorologist at Buienradar.

But before that happens, we’ll have to get through a gloomy Saturday. In fact, the first day of this coming weekend is expected to be wet, grey, and chilly, with the temperatures staying below eight degrees. 

What about Easter?

While this spring sunshine is great news, don’t go making fun outdoors plans for the Easter weekend just yet. The lovely, almost summer-like weather may come to an end on Thursday. 

However, the weather forecast may change between now and Easter. While some models predict temperatures no higher than 10 degrees, others are a bit more optimistic, suggesting temperatures closer to the 20 degrees mark. One can only hope, right?

How will you spend these upcoming sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!

Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

