We’re calling it: it’s officially Rokjesdag! Sunny weather continues in the Netherlands

If you enjoyed languishing in the Dutch sun yesterday, well you’re in luck because today is going to be even warmer. Expect highs of 25 degrees — definitely Rokjesdag territory.

“But what is Rokjesdag?” I hear you cry. It literally translates to “skirt day”, and refers to the first day in spring when the short skirts come out of hiding at the back of the wardrobe. It is usually when the temperature hits 20 degrees or above, which today will surpass in most parts of the Netherlands.

Clear skies over the Netherlands

Since we’re all in desperate need of some vitamin D, you’ll be glad to hear that today will be a clear day with lots of sun across the country, despite a spot of fog in the early morning.

This afternoon, the temperature will climb to 20 to 24 degrees for most of the country, potentially even hitting 25 degrees in the south. The evening is set to stay warm and bright, the first night of the later curfew.

But get those skirts or shorts out and enjoy the sun while you can, because it won’t last for long!

April showers on the way

Being the Netherlands, the good weather was never going to hold out for long. The rest of the week will still be mild and sunny, tomorrow set to have a high of 15 degrees. From next week the April showers are already set to start, creeping back down to nine degrees already on Monday.

Have you got any plans for this warm spring weather? Let us know in the comments below!

A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

