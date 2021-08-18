Say “Doei!” to summer: experts confirm no more tropical temperatures

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-man-waving-at-sunset
Image: Mimagephotos/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/29125385/stock-photo-man-waving-at-the-sunset.html

Over before it began: that’s how we’ll remember the summer of 2021.

Unlike last summer when we frolicked in the seas and canals during the multiple 30+ degree days, this summer has left us in a permanent waiting room.

Temperatures are unlikely to exceed 30 degrees from here on out, says Buienradar meteorologist Maurice Middendorp, making tropical weather a no-go.

“It becomes clear that the chance is very small that we will still have high temperatures before the end of August,” he says.

Thankfully, we don’t need palm trees and white sands to feel warm (otherwise we wouldn’t live in the Netherlands, right? 😉) Middendorp says that temperatures above 25 degrees are still possible — and that’s good enough for us!

🌥 Today: grey clouds all the way

The mercury will rise to 18 to 20 degrees today, but it will remain cloudy with the odd patch of sun forcing its way through. Thankfully, the rain of previous days will be (almost) gone.

⛅️ Tomorrow: cool summer day

If Vitamin D is the name of the game, tomorrow is at least a competitor. We’ll have a little more sun compared to today, but there’s a good chance of at least one shower for those who are inland. Temperatures will top out at 20 degrees.

🌦 Friday: starting to heat up

Rain, clouds, and a little bit more sun: that’s what Friday will look like. Make sure at your outdoor borrel this week you have a drink in one hand — but an umbrella in the other. Dress for 14-22 degrees.

☀️ Saturday: sun arrives for one day, one day only

Slip, slop, slap on that sunscreen on Saturday — the temps could jump over 25 degrees in the east and south of the Netherlands, 20 in the north, and 23 in the middle.

⛈ Sunday: it all goes away

Make sure you use Saturday well: Sunday has a chance of thunderstorms. 😲 However, temps will hover around 20 degrees, just warm enough to make you sweat in your raincoat.

Are you looking forward to this week’s weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mimagephotos/Depositphotos

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

