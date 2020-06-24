This week features some seriously high temperatures in the Netherlands, and the country is preparing by developing heat plans for some hot individual provinces.

30 degrees was already measured in Limburg, which has not occurred earlier this year, according to RTL Nieuws.

The National Heat Plan is in effect in seven different Dutch provinces according to the RIVM (busy times for them!). The provinces are Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, Overijssel, Zeeland, Zuid-Holland and Utrecht. The heat might become tropical soon in these regions. It’s an official heatwave in the Netherlands when temperatures of 25 degrees and up continue for five days in a row, three of which are over 30 degrees.

‘Don’t use fans because of coronavirus’

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the RIVM does not recommend using fans, due to the risk of spread. Other important recommendations by the RIVM include making sure you are hydrated well enough, even if you are not thirsty. Thin layers of clothes should be worn, sunscreen applied, and you should try to keep your house as cool as possible. Another point is to check that the people in vulnerable categories, like the elderly, are safe.

Either way, avoid sitting in the sun for too long because overheating is a real threat and can cause fatigue, dizziness, dehydration and other symptoms.

Additionally, the transport of livestock is also changed during the heatwave. Fewer animals need to be transported and there needs to be proper ventilation in the vehicle. At temperatures exceeding 35 degrees, animal transports are banned, reports NU.

