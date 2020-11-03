We may only be three days into the month, but meteorologists have already determined that the record for the hottest November day in the Netherlands has been broken.

Yesterday saw temperatures reach as high as 20.4 degrees in the south of the country. Specifically in the regions of Limburg and Brabandt. De Bilt reached a record-breaking 19.3 degrees.

According to Meteorologist Maurice Middendorp of Buienradar, this is due to strong southerly winds which push warm air up from Spain. “With that, warm air was brought all the way from Spain. We were completely in warm Spanish air.”

Sunshine to remain, but not the heat

Meteorologists predict that this unusually warm weather will not remain. However, the sun will stick around to provide the illusion of heat for those of us who need it (but honestly, 20 degrees in November is only confusing for many of us).

This morning may have welcomed us with sunshine but if you felt like a fool for wearing your winter coat yesterday, you may be fooled again today — this time, you need it.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 12 degrees, winds will pick up from moderate to strong along the coast and IJsselmeer, and scattered showers will wash in by the evening.

There may even be some stormy weather along northwestern coasts with winds reaching between 75 to 90 km/hr. Thunder, lightning and even hail showers may keep some of us up tonight, as stormy weather is expected to batter the north.

The autumn we expected

Tomorrow will begin with some more sunshine, but the autumn weather we all expected will return. Temperatures will remain at a maximum of around 12 degrees, with some clouds and sunshine.

Winds will remain moderate, offering us a solid, mediocre autumn day. This weather is expected to continue throughout the week with a slight lift in temperatures expected during the weekend — but nothing worth ditching the winter coat for, thankfully.

Moral of the story: stay strong and resolute. The weather may wish to trick you into thinking a lighter layer will suffice — especially after yesterday’s stunt — but that’s just what it wants you to think. Wear the jacket, bring the hat.

Feature Image: ValeriaLu/Pixabay.

