The new coronavirus measures, anticipated to be delivered at tonight’s press conference, are now also expected to include the closure of theme parks, music venues, and zoos. Gyms, schools, and contact professions will remain open.

The cabinet has been considering a package of new measures to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. In addition to closing museums, theatres, cinemas, and libraries, the cabinet is now considering further closures in the entertainment sector. Amusement parks, zoos, music venues, and concert halls are all on the table. This is according to insider sources from RTL Nieuws.

The new measures are expected to be enforced for two weeks, starting from Thursday. The cabinet is also planning to reduce the public group size from four to two people.

Schools, gyms, and contact professions such as hairdressers are allowed to remain open under these measures.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will formally announce the new measures at tonight’s 7 PM press conference.

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels