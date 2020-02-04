It has snowed again once more in Limburg, and this time WAY MORE! Seems like Limburg is not only blessed with the most snackbars in the country, now the winter is showing its true white colours there as well.

After this disappointingly mild winter, a bit of snow is very welcome to remind us of what a true winter feels like.

Snow-capped mountains (or rather hills)

One of the reasons why it snowed today especially in Limburg has to do with its altitude, as Limburg is one of the highest regions in the Netherlands, meteorologist Magdel Erasmus said to RTL Nieuws.

He explains about the snow line, the point where 0 degrees is reached, which causes it to snow. This happens especially in places with higher altitudes, like in Limburg. Sure, you might laugh, coming from the Swiss Alps, about the so-called ‘Dutch mountains’, but don’t judge. A small hill is better than an endless flat land.

Don’t get excited about snowmen, the snow will melt today

Unfortunately, as with most miracles, the snow won’t last for too long. It is already 3-4 degrees in Limburg, and coupled with some incoming rain, the snow is bound to disappear by tonight.

Speaking of, expect rainy days to come. There might be the odd wet snow happening in Brabant, and maybe some more occasional snow during the night, but otherwise, expect the regular Dutch rain and wind.

This has been, after all, one of the mildest winters on record, with January 2020 making it in the top ten mildest winter months since weather measurements have started here, back in 1901.

Feature Image: skeeze/Pixabay