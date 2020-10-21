Brace yourselves, storm Barbara is threatening to arrive soon! But don’t worry, if you’re missing the warm weather — it will also be about 20 degrees.

Yup, you heard that right. Today will begin with grey clouds and some trusty old rain, exactly what you’d expect from October. But things will start to spice up this afternoon in preparation for the potential arrival of storm Barbara.

The wind is expected to pick up significantly by this afternoon, with strong gusts ranging from 80 to 100 kilometers per hour on the north and west coasts.

Storm Barbara

Storm Barbara will only be officially named as such if the winds blow at wind force nine for at least an hour straight. Either way, today will be breezy, with Buienradar meteorologist, Marjon De Hond, describing the weather as “haunted by increasing wind” — very spooky, I like it.

She also suggests that we leave all trailers behind for any road trips that may tickle our fancy, “Be careful and do it another time, because it can be really annoying and maybe even dangerous.”

No need for your coat

Once Barbara has had her time to shine this afternoon, the evening will remain slightly turbulent but toasty with warm sub-tropical winds. Temperatures will reach an average of 20 degrees with provinces such as Limburg and Zeeland potentially reaching 22 degrees.

If so, the Netherlands will have achieved the hottest October 21 since 1977! Things will calm down again in the evening, and it is expected to rain buckets. Ah the diversity, we love it.

Ad

A mild weekend

On the bright side, following a tumultuous mid-week, this weekend’s weather is expected to be pleasant and mild. There will be more sun and less rain, with temperatures remaining unusually mild for this time of year at around 17 degrees.

There’s nothing like a pic n’ mix of weather to help spice up your life. Nowadays it’s the little things that keep us entertained.

Feature Image: pixel2013/Pixabay