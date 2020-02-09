Welcome to the big stormy day! Storm Ciara has just entered the Netherlands and you might be wondering what’s going on and if the Dutchies are keeping their cool. Let’s have a look at how the Netherlands is reacting to Ciara.

Writing this after lunch, things may very well change quickly (storms be stormy after all), we’ll try to do our best to update you.

Orange Code already in force on Wadden and in North Holland

The KNMI has already declared code orange earlier. The warning is especially valid for the Wadden-islands and Noord-Holland and soon for other regions as well. Code Red is next, let’s see if we get that today. Look here at the KNMI site for the current status of Ciara in the Netherlands.

It looks like the worst/stormiest is yet to come:

Windverloop volgens GFS (Amerikaans model). Hieraan kun je goed zien hoe het windveld zich dezer dagen ontwikkelt!#StormCiara

Bron @meteociel pic.twitter.com/sog4wwXWtn — Helga van Leur ☀ (@helgavanleur) February 8, 2020

Flights cancelled at Schiphol

132 flights have already been cancelled at Schiphol. Yesterday, as a precaution, KLM decided to keep forty planes on the ground, and another twelve were added this morning. Easyjet, Lufthansa, Eurowings, British Airways and Flybe will also partly keep their planes on the ground. Schiphol advises travellers to keep an eye on their flight information and to stay in contact with airlines. Passengers may postpone their flights free of charge at some airlines, including KLM.

Whether more flights will be cancelled today due to Ciara, a spokesperson for the airport could not yet say. “We look at that from moment to moment.” reported the NOS.

Schiphol advises travellers to check the current flight information or to contact the airline where they have booked their flights.

Flights between Rotterdam and London cancelled

Rotterdam The Hague Airport has cancelled four flights. It concerns flights to and from London, which either were to arrive or to depart the airport.

No more ferries to and from Texel

The ferry service between Den Helder and Texel is blocked since noon. The ferries to Terschelling and Vlieland are also not going out this afternoon, as announced by shipping company Doeksen.

Probably not a bad idea:

If you’re thinking about just staying at home and watching football all day long (well, I was). Bad news; all Dutch football games have been cancelled.

We’ll keep you posted about Storm Ciara in the Netherlands. In the meantime, if you spot or shoot some awesome stormy video’s or pics. Send them to DutchReview!

Feat pic: CC0/piqsels