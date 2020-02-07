Although I was raised in the true Greek fashion with all the discipline, weirdness (and awesomeness) that comes with that, I was English-schooled. Every tradition, song, game and fairytale I ever remember being taught in primary school was British.

I remember learning about Good King Wenceslas but being completely unfamiliar with snow, monarchs or winter fuel (in sunny South Africa)! I always imagined that I channelled Fatty in Enid Blyton’s Famous Five adventures because we were both so serious about our food. In short, I spoke English, thought in English, and expressed everything in a British way.

For most emigrants with British heritage or for English-speaking Europeans (like myself), it would seem unfathomable to emigrate to a country that is not…well, Britain. And I’m sure that Brits feel (equally) inappropriate about emigration from their beloved UK to a non-English speaking country. It seems utterly justifiable to say that it’s not the logical choice…

Brexit or bust?

As one feels the escalating pressure and urgency to make a life-altering decision such as emigration, one starts by grabbing onto whatever is safe and familiar. When our emigration journey began in August 2019 my bright red safety vest in the sea of choice was, of course, Britain.

However, the prime consideration was the reality of a looming Brexit. If not the UK, where to then? Because of this reality (did the Brits really have to vote?) we then had to imagine which alternate shoe would fit us best: learning to speak Spanish (hola!), French (je ne parle pas Francais) or Dutch (dank u, vaarwel)?

The Dutch had already landed…hallo daar!

As Afrikaans speakers (thanks to Jan Van Riebeeck and the VOC Dutchmen who strategically established a European colony in 1652) we South Africans are sufficiently able to understand written Dutch today. And so, after being an ‘emigration outsider’ and non-contender until then, the Netherlands had tactfully stepped into view as a possible destination.

However, my fearful thoughts still looped day and night and sounded like:

“Should we close the door on England?

Can we possibly adjust to Holland?

What if we miss the window altogether?”

As if the Afrikaans card wasn’t enough of an arrow in the quiver!

A ‘Top Ten’ prodigy

What does a crazed, frustrated, Dutchie-wannabe do best? Research! The more I delved into all things Dutch, the more gems I discovered about the small, flat, wet country. The more I cross-referenced and explored, the more Netherlands kept popping up on Top Ten lists! This little country was wicked and ticking all the right boxes…

Just take a look at these successes: