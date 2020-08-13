After a record breaking seven day streak of tropical weather, the Netherlands is once again cooling down with heavy thunderstorms set to break the heat in some areas. Code orange for extreme heat ends but the National Heat Plan remains in effect.

The blasting heatwave that for some came as a terror and for others as the summer they’d been waiting for, is finally over. RTL Nieuws reports an official new Dutch record of seven consecutive days with temperatures above 30 degrees, and it sure was a roaster.

But as of today, temperatures will dip back down into the 20 degree range with thunderstorms to sweep the country. So enjoy the relief of some fresh winds, and maybe even grab some popcorn for that dramatic performance only thunder can deliver.

Today’s maximum will be between 24 and 27 degrees around the country, with an average minimum temperature of 20 degrees. By next week, maximum temperatures should be generally within the lower 20s.

The RIVM National Heat Plan will still be in place for the coming days as a precautionary measure. These include general tips on staying hydrated, wearing cool clothing and staying out of direct sunlight when possible.

What to do in a thunderstorm

Depending on the strength of the thunderstorm, winds could cause branches to snap from trees, and objects and people being struck by lightning can be a danger. Buienradar gives some basic tips on staying safe during a thunderstorm:

Stay inside as much as possible. When at home, avoid taking a shower during a thunderstorm as this is a hazard for getting hit by lightning indirectly.

Ad

When caught outside during a storm, try to find a vehicle or building to shelter in, but never use a tree for shelter as these are often hit by lighting and can offer you no protection. If there’s no shelter anywhere near you, make yourself as small as possible to reduce your chance of being struck.

Are you looking forward to cooler temperatures? Do you enjoy the drama of thunderstorms? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Michał Mancewicz/Unsplash