Well, in general flu season is cut short by the debut of summer according to research. However, in the case of coronavirus where much is still unknown (i.e. how it can be cured, what exactly it does), so it’s unsure whether or not heat will have an impact.

However, if COVID-19 is like any other virus, it is likely that warmer weather will slow down the spread.

And even if that isn’t the case, when the sun’s out, so is everyone else – this in turn reduces the spread of the virus since people are more widely dispersed instead of closely grouped together indoors. Furthermore, the virus stays in the air for less time during the summer due to humidity as the particles attract more moisture, become heavy and fall to the ground quicker, thereby reducing its chances of spreading, according to National Geographic.

But it should be noted that even if the virus is temporarily lowered due to the heat, if public health officials do not succeed in suppressing it properly or eradicating it, it could return – that too, with with even more tenacity. So it’s better to knock it out as soon as possible.

