Weekly update: Netherlands counts 110,000 new cases in just one week

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 9 to November 16. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions has skyrocketed while the number of deaths has also gone up in the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 110,558 new infections in the Netherlands. This is an exponential increase compared to last week’s report of 76,790 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased to 19.6% compared to 17.2% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased in the past week. This week, 173 people passed away, compared to 162 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have gone up. The past week saw 1,173 new admissions to the nursing ward and 217 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,029 and 211 respectively.

Three-week lockdown

On November 12, the Dutch cabinet gave a press conference where they announced a national lockdown for three weeks to combat the significant rise in COVID infections.

The following measures are currently in place:

1.5-metre social distance is to be observed

Horeca establishments are to close their doors at 8 PM and non-essential shops at 6PM. Cinemas and theatres may remain open, however.

It is advised to have a maximum of four visitors at home.

QR codes will be expected at more places (such as zoos and amusement parks)

Sports may continue but audiences at sporting events are not permitted.

Fully working from home is advised.

A maximum of 75 people are allowed to attend higher education classes. However, exams are an exception.

The OMT advises 2G measures

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advises the Dutch government to enforce 2G measures after the partial lockdown. The 2G measures mean that people can only get a valid QR code with a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery — a negative PCR result will no longer be valid for entry.

Basically, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter many public spaces, unless they have proof of recovery.

Booster shots to be given

The Netherlands will start rolling out third booster shots starting from next week. Those over the age of 80 and those who work in health care and care homes will be the first to receive the shot. Then, the rest of the population will be invited to receive a booster.

Largest commercial PCR test provider suspected of providing false vaccine certificates

The Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport has filed a report against Spoedtest.nl for fraud. They have suspicions that the PCR test provider has been giving false vaccination certificates.

The company’s director, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has confirmed that an investigation is taking place but denies the fraud allegations.

It is currently not possible to book an appointment for a test with Spoedtest.nl due to the ongoing investigation.

Feature Image: erikkoole.gmail.com/Depositphotos