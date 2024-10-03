Dutchman sets off illegal fireworks at fair, leaves multiple people with hearing problems

A final encore nobody asked for...

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
1 minute read
picture-of-a-crowd-of-people-watching-the-fireworks
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/81537650/stock-photo-crowd-wathcing-fireworks.html

Last night, a man spoiled the closing show of the Weert fair in Limburg by setting off illegal fireworks that left several people with hearing problems — the investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year-old suspect from Sittard-Geelen, also in Limburg, has been arrested, the police report.

A loud bang

Dutchies’ complicated love-hate relationship with fireworks is well-documented, and last night was a prime example.

READ NEXT | De Kermis: 5 things you didn’t know about funfairs in the Netherlands

As the crowd enjoyed the final moments of the traditional fireworks show concluding the Weert fair, somebody decided that the situation called for even more fireworks — of the illegal kind.

@chrislobanzo Dutch people different fr 🇳🇱🎇 #firework #thenetherlands #happynewyear ♬ suono originale – spidey

The bang was incredibly loud, and people started screaming.

Initially, everyone thought that something went wrong with the actual fireworks show, but nope —the rogue firework was the work of an irresponsible young man.

Way to spoil the festive mood!

Hearing loss

After the incident, eight people reported hearing problems, and more are expected to come forward with similar complaints.

The police, who are still investigating, have asked witnesses to come forward with information or injury reports by calling 0900-8844 or, for an anonymous report, 0800-7000.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Coolsingel? Nee, Cokesingel! Rotterdam is renaming its streets after drugs: here’s why
Next article
9 things you might not know about King Willem-Alexander
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Coolsingel? Nee, Cokesingel! Rotterdam is renaming its streets after drugs: here’s why

No, you're not dyslexic or drug crazy; that sign on Rotterdam's Coolsingel does, in fact, read "Cokesingel." And yes, Emmalaan...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #10: Eat pepernoten during (and before!) the holiday season

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 2
Placed alongside Halloween candies, they vie for our attention in the supermarket aisles for a month. 👀 However, once the spooky holiday is over,...

9 things you might not know about King Willem-Alexander

Ailish Lalor - 2
King Willem-Alexander has been the Netherlands' head of state for over 10 years now, but there's more to him than "just" being king. From...

Coolsingel? Nee, Cokesingel! Rotterdam is renaming its streets after drugs: here’s why

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
No, you're not dyslexic or drug crazy; that sign on Rotterdam's Coolsingel does, in fact, read "Cokesingel." And yes, Emmalaan is now MDMA-laaan —...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.