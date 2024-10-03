Last night, a man spoiled the closing show of the Weert fair in Limburg by setting off illegal fireworks that left several people with hearing problems — the investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year-old suspect from Sittard-Geelen, also in Limburg, has been arrested, the police report.

A loud bang

Dutchies’ complicated love-hate relationship with fireworks is well-documented, and last night was a prime example.

As the crowd enjoyed the final moments of the traditional fireworks show concluding the Weert fair, somebody decided that the situation called for even more fireworks — of the illegal kind.

The bang was incredibly loud, and people started screaming.

Initially, everyone thought that something went wrong with the actual fireworks show, but nope —the rogue firework was the work of an irresponsible young man.

Way to spoil the festive mood!

Hearing loss

After the incident, eight people reported hearing problems, and more are expected to come forward with similar complaints.

The police, who are still investigating, have asked witnesses to come forward with information or injury reports by calling 0900-8844 or, for an anonymous report, 0800-7000.

