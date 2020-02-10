An official White House photo depicting American president Donald Trump as more starkly orange than usual has resulted in a Twitterstorm. The hashtag #orangeface is trending on Twitter – and a response by a Dutch Twitterer has seemingly offended the American president.

The photo was taken by William Moon when the president returned from Charlotte, North Carolina to the White House South Lawn. It depicts the president’s hair, swept back, to reveal a bold tan line on this forehead.

We don’t want to prompt any tweets from @realDonaldTrump, but the reveal was, well, revealing about the Presidents tanning and/or makeup habits.

Trump responds to Dutch person’s tweet

Maarten van der Linden, a Dutchie who responded to the photo, tweeted ‘OMG America, your president!’ using the hashtags #toomuchmakeup and #orangeface. His tweet was liked over 14,000 times and shared over 2,500 times.

The American president couldn’t help himself – here’s what he responded to van der Linden:

We’re not sure about you, but we don’t think the White House is photoshopping the images to make Trump look more orange.

The original tweet is no longer available, but what’s unexpected is that Van der Linden didn’t actually get that many followers from the retort.

Tweet translation: How many followers do you get if the US president with more than 72 million followers get your quote tweet? Amazingly little: About 500.

(Thoughts and prayers to the White House staffer who decided that was the perfect photo to post on Twitter.)

What’s your #orangeface response regarding the photo? Leave your answer in the comments!
Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

