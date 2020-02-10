If you fancy sushi, lights and Japanese cherry blossoms, be sure to keep the weekend of May 30 free because you’re in for a treat! The Japanese Light Festival will take place in Rotterdam this year.

Although the exact location isn’t known yet, what is known is that you’ll be able to experience a Japanese tea house, pop inside an arcade hall with Japanese games galore, and even try your hand at Japanese karaoke.

And of course, there will be sushi.

Lots of it (yesss!)

Where do I sign?!

Adding to the excitement, there will be a surprise location on water, details to be announced later. You can follow the official Facebook event for more information, and tickets can be purchased here.

You might want to be quick – over 46,000 people have already showed interest in the two-day event (and counting!)

Stay tuned, you won’t want to miss this one!

Image: Japan Light Festival/Facebook