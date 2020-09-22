Yesterday, a walker found what appeared to be a dead body wrapped in bloodied sheets behind a bush in the centre of Eindhoven. Police were called immediately to investigate.

Upon arrival, police proceeded with caution and took photos of the scene. But as officers pushed through the bushes, it became clear that the body was not a real one at all. It was a doll made with empty lemonade bottles and stains of red paint rather than blood, reports RTL Nieuws.

Escape Room

At first, police thought the doll might be from a ghost game, or the prank of a very sick individual. However, the owner of the doll came forward, saying it had accidentally been left behind when moving from a nearby escape room.

Feature image: ovd_rob_politie_eindhoven/Instagram