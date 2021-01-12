The formalities of Brexit have led to some bewilderment at the Dutch border for UK citizens. The latest of which involves the confiscation of a UK driver’s tinfoil wrapped, ham sandwiches.

In footage broadcasted by NPO 1, a Dutch border patrol officer can be seen quizzing a UK driver about his various tinfoiled sandwiches. When asked whether any of the sandwiches contained meat, the driver responded that they did. As a result, the sandwiches were confiscated.

“Welcome to the Brexit, sir.” Video shocker as Dutch customs officers impound Brit’s ham sandwich..https://t.co/jhRArzzDrw — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) January 11, 2021

Welcome to Brexit

The patrol officer explains to the driver that “since Brexit, you are no longer allowed to bring certain foods to Europe, like meat, fruit, vegetables, fish, that kind of stuff.”

The driver is left quite bewildered by this news, “really? Can I not take out the meat and leave just the bread?” he asks before laughing. The humour is felt on both sides with the Dutch official saying “welcome to the Brexit sir, I’m sorry.” To this, the driver laughs and says, “oh my god.”

The mountain of forbidden sandwiches are packed away by the officer. These are not the first or last food items to be confiscated at the border under Brexit regulations. Images of confiscated food have been circulating online.

#Brexit Can’t the truckies just eat the food there and then rather than have it confiscated…? Dutch customs staff post photo of MORE confiscated UK food https://t.co/mmyvLUeese via @MailOnline — Kevin Eagles (@Kev_Eagles) January 12, 2021

Bewilderment

The repercussions of Brexit have led to some confusion for UK travellers to the Netherlands in the past few days. Last week, multiple UK flight passengers were turned away at Dutch airports as they did not have sufficient documents for entry into the country.

