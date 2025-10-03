💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Sorry guys, it’s about to get very wet and windy across the Netherlands

Hello, old friend 🌬️🍂

NewsWeather
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
Rainy-weather-with-people-shielding-themsevles-from-the-wind-and-rain-with-umbrellas
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/51673233/stock-photo-rainy-city.html
“Autumn is really here now, isn’t it?” We’ve been saying it all week, but this weekend is going to remind us what autumn in the Netherlands can really look like.

Thanks to a storm depression that goes by the name of Amy, we’re probably all going to be feeling a bit depressed.

According to the NOS, we can expect wind gusts of up to 100km per hour in some areas. And, of course, rain. Lots and lots of rain.

It starts on Friday evening

Unfortunately, for many of us, the bad weather should kick off just as we clock out of work this evening.

According to RTL Nieuws, by the late afternoon, almost the entire country (aside from some lucky ducks in the southeast) should be under a cloud of rainfall.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

Temperatures will be equally autumnal, lingering around 14 degrees Celsius. And during the night? Those winds are going to pick up.

And it will continue on Saturday

While there will be some respite from the rain during the night, the second heavy wave will hit on Saturday morning, moving from the northwest to the southeast.

These showers will turn chilly on Saturday afternoon, and they may even bring some thunderstorms with them. The evening? Not much different, with even more rain expected.

But don’t worry, if you’re along the coast, you’ll probably be too distracted by winds of up to force 8 to notice that you’re soaked.

@dutchreview Nobody is ready for this #dutchreview #netherlands #fyp ♬ original sound – Vishnu Thankachan

Sunday isn’t much better

The NOS reports that winds along the coast will continue to blast us on Sunday morning, as will the rain (especially for those in the west, northwest and Wadden Sea).

However, there will be more frequent spells of sunshine between the downpours, which are expected to bring around 30 to 50 millimetres of rain between Saturday afternoon and Sunday night.

The good news? By the time we all return to work on Monday, things should have calmed down. 😑

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

