What does your favourite porn say about you? This Dutchie is trying to find out

Asking the important questions 🤔

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
2 minute read
dutch-man-masturbating-whilst-watching-porn-on-his-laptop
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/349517940/stock-photo-cropped-view-man-masturbating-while.html

Let’s kick off your day with a pressing question: Are you more of a “gangbang,” “milf,” or “amateur” aficionado? Yes, we’re diving into the world of porn.

Either way, your answer might reveal more than you think — at least according to Samira van Bohemen, a researcher at Erasmus University in Rotterdam. She’s currently busy investigating how our porn preferences might be linked to our social backgrounds.

She is highly interested in this correlation, as she tells Barabara de Jong from the AD — especially considering the fact that some of us “watch porn more often than they brush their teeth”. 🤫

So, what does porn tell us about ourselves?

If you gravitate toward the “slutty schoolgirl” trope (the scientist’s words, not mine), it might be a sign that certain forms of gender inequality are manifesting themselves in your body, which is why this type of content arouses you sexually.

But this (maybe unconscious) bias is not entirely your fault; it is mostly taught by your environment. That’s why, according to Van Bohemen’s research, the surroundings we grow up in might just have a say in shaping our porn preferences.

While Van Bohemen can’t say yet whether someone from a disadvantaged neighbourhood may have different preferences than someone who grew up in an upscale area, this is part of what her research is digging into.

For example, “We are examining whether individuals raised in very conservative environments, who hold the belief that men and women are fundamentally different, are more attracted to certain stereotypes than those from more progressive backgrounds,” she tells the AD.

The unspoken out in the open

Over the coming five years, Van Bohemen and her team will investigate why people from different social backgrounds are attracted to certain stereotypes in porn.

In doing so, Van Bohemen is uncovering something that’s usually hidden in our daily lives.

READ MORE | Sex-ploring the Netherlands: Here’s the porn Dutchies watched in 2023

Similarly, porn often deals with themes we tend to sweep under the rug, such as the inequality between men and women, class differences and sexual preferences for ethnic groups.

The first findings of the study will be presented in November at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. So, stay tuned, because things are about to get… revealing. 😏

What do you think about Van Bohemen’s research? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This psychologist focuses on lifestyle changes to boost expats’ mental health: here’s how
Next article
Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption

Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you're flying from Eindhoven Airport. Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you're flying from Eindhoven Airport. Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport has been dealing with...

This psychologist focuses on lifestyle changes to boost expats’ mental health: here’s how

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If you’re an expat in the Netherlands, you’ll know how living in a foreign country, surrounded by a foreign language and without an established...

9 differences between Italians and Dutchies

Beatrice Scali - 0
When I left Italy for the Netherlands, I packed my belongings (Parmesan and pesto included) and one big assumption: that the culture shock would...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.