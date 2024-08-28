Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you’re flying from Eindhoven Airport.

Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport has been dealing with a big network malfunction, writes the NOS.

The result? Air traffic has been brought to a complete standstill. At least for now.

Several other government services, including DigiD, some emergency services, the Coast Guard and the Royal Dutch Marechaussee are also affected by disruptions this morning, but it’s not known whether there is a connection.

Little clarity

The disruption began just as the airport was preparing for its first flights of the day and has prevented any planes from taking off or landing. 😬

As of now, there is no clear timeline for when the problem will be resolved. “No air traffic is possible until the cause is found and the issue is fixed,” a spokesperson told the NOS.

In verband met een netwerkstoring kan er geen vliegverkeer op Luchthaven Eindhoven worden afgehandeld. Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer de verstoring is verholpen. Er wordt hard gewerkt aan een oplossing. — Koninklijke Luchtmacht (@Kon_Luchtmacht) August 28, 2024

Translation: Due to a network failure, no air traffic can be handled at Eindhoven Airport. It is still unclear when the disruption will be resolved. A solution is being worked on.

Travellers at Eindhoven Airport are currently stuck in the arrivals hall, unable to proceed to the gates.

The disruption appears to only affect Eindhoven Airport, as other Dutch airports are operating normally.

If you have plans to fly out of Eindhoven in the (very) near-future, we recommend you keep an eye on the airport’s website.

