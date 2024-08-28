Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption

The cause remains unknown

NewsInternationalTraffic
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-planes-on-tarmac-eindhoven-airport-netherlands
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/low-cost-airline-passenger-planes-tarmac-eindhoven-airport-netherlands-october-low-cost-airline-passenger-planes-image213830518

Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you’re flying from Eindhoven Airport.

Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport has been dealing with a big network malfunction, writes the NOS.

The result? Air traffic has been brought to a complete standstill. At least for now.

Several other government services, including DigiD, some emergency services, the Coast Guard and the Royal Dutch Marechaussee are also affected by disruptions this morning, but it’s not known whether there is a connection.

Little clarity

The disruption began just as the airport was preparing for its first flights of the day and has prevented any planes from taking off or landing. 😬

As of now, there is no clear timeline for when the problem will be resolved. “No air traffic is possible until the cause is found and the issue is fixed,” a spokesperson told the NOS.

Translation: Due to a network failure, no air traffic can be handled at Eindhoven Airport. It is still unclear when the disruption will be resolved. A solution is being worked on.

Travellers at Eindhoven Airport are currently stuck in the arrivals hall, unable to proceed to the gates.

The disruption appears to only affect Eindhoven Airport, as other Dutch airports are operating normally.

If you have plans to fly out of Eindhoven in the (very) near-future, we recommend you keep an eye on the airport’s website.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
What does your favourite porn say about you? This Dutchie is trying to find out
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Miscellaneous

What does your favourite porn say about you? This Dutchie is trying to find out

Let's kick off your day with a pressing question: Are you more of a "gangbang," "milf," or "amateur" aficionado? Yes,...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

What does your favourite porn say about you? This Dutchie is trying to find out

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Let's kick off your day with a pressing question: Are you more of a "gangbang," "milf," or "amateur" aficionado? Yes, we're diving into the...

This psychologist focuses on lifestyle changes to boost expats’ mental health: here’s how

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If you’re an expat in the Netherlands, you’ll know how living in a foreign country, surrounded by a foreign language and without an established...

9 differences between Italians and Dutchies

Beatrice Scali - 0
When I left Italy for the Netherlands, I packed my belongings (Parmesan and pesto included) and one big assumption: that the culture shock would...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.