Because of coronavirus, King’s Day will have to be very different this year to how it usually does. Now, details are emerging on what exactly that’s going to look like.

Always group known for their humour, the Oranjebond has decided that instead of Koningsdag this year, we will have Woningsdag (for you non-Dutch speakers, that basically means house-day). Usually, King’s Day is a time of social gatherings: open air concerts, parades, street markets- all things that are a really bad idea with coronavirus around.

Bells will ring to start the day

This year, we will have something totally different. The programme the Oranjebond has come up with is as follows, NOS reports. At 09:45 on the 27th of April, bells will ring across the country. The Concertgebouw Orchestra has suggested that everyone sing the national anthem at 10:00, which Dutch Twitter was infuriated by. NOS will start a special broadcast at 10:10, which will look back at previous King’s Days.

Children invited to send a letter to the King

At midday, the digital clothing market will open: this is an online market where people can sell things for free. Throughout the day, children are invited to send a letter to the King, wishing him happy birthday and suggesting celebrations for when the coronacrisis comes to an end. In the afternoon these letters will be presented to the King.

At 16:00, there will be a home toast to bring the day to a close. Everyone is invited to raise a glass to the King, who will be turning 53.

Feature Image: A. Bakker/Wikimedia Commons