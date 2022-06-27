Whirlwind leaves one person dead and ten injured in Dutch city of Zierikzee

This afternoon, a whirlwind left a trail of destruction in the Dutch city of Zierikzee. At least one person has been killed and a further 10 people have been injured.

While one death has been confirmed, the extent of the damage caused by the whirlwind has yet to be determined, the Zeeland Safety Region reports.

Significant damage

So far, the popular destination city of Zierikzee has seen the tiles ripped from the church, tress flattened to the ground, and trampolines pulled out of gardens.

More serious cases of damage include four houses having their roofs blown off and the facade of one home collapsing, the NOS reports.

Stay away

The Zeeland Safety Region has called on people to stay away from the city. Emergency services are currently assessing the damage and an NL Alert has been sent.

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

