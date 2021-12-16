Dreaming of a white Christmas: forecasts predict possible snowfall at last

Fret not, weather forecasts show signs of snowfall in the Netherlands just before the holidays hit! From Tuesday onwards, temperatures are expected to drop and remain around freezing for a number of days. ❄️

Does this mean that we won’t have to wait until February this year for snow? Dutch meteorologist Marc de Jong of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws that, “There may be a few snow showers on Christmas morning.”

But before you start jumping with excitement and taking your ice skates out of the closet, we have some slightly disappointing news.

Let it snow?

De Jong warns that we shouldn’t be too hopeful. As the current forecast predicts, there won’t be much precipitation in the coming days — this means no rain (hoerra!) but also no snow. 😔

“But if something falls at Christmas, it can certainly be snow showers,” De Jong added.

After all, a proper snowcovered holiday season would require snow to stick in De Bilt — a municipality in the province of Utrecht where the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) is located — for at least two days. An occurrence de Jong says, “has only happened eight times since 1901.”

Still too warm for ice-sakting

As it stands, it’s still too warm for natural ice skating as well. Bummer! We may just have to wait for an icy spring to whip out our dusty skates. 😪

But…If we do get the chance make sure you know all the ins and outs of natural ice skating in the Netherlands!

Feature Image: FamVeldman/Depositphotos