Who’s to blame for the fumbling of the corona crisis: the government or other Dutchies?

Dutch people are pointing the finger at their own countrymen for the outbreak of the corona crisis much more than residents in other European countries.

A survey by the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) found that 63% of Dutch people are blaming other negligent Dutchies for the poor Dutch response to the coronavirus crisis, RTL Nieuws reports. 😱

In particular, they believe that the continued spread of the virus is due to people who didn’t follow the coronavirus rules. They also blamed people who travelled or came from abroad during the pandemic. ✈️

What about the Dutch government?

So what about the Dutch government — are they to blame for the pandemic? According to Dutchies, the answer is no. 🙅

(Cough, Dansen met Janssen, cough).

While other European countries like France, Spain, and Poland blamed their government for the pandemic, the survey shows that three-quarters of Dutch people have confidence in the cabinet’s approach.

Feature Image: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos