Who’s to blame for the fumbling of the corona crisis: the government or other Dutchies?

Nicole Ogden
photo-of-woman-wearing-covid-mask-on-bridge
Image: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/196899850/stock-photo-woman-wearing-protective-mask-bridge.html

Dutch people are pointing the finger at their own countrymen for the outbreak of the corona crisis much more than residents in other European countries. 

A survey by the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) found that 63% of Dutch people are blaming other negligent Dutchies for the poor Dutch response to the coronavirus crisis, RTL Nieuws reports. 😱

In particular, they believe that the continued spread of the virus is due to people who didn’t follow the coronavirus rules. They also blamed people who travelled or came from abroad during the pandemic. ✈️

What about the Dutch government?

So what about the Dutch government — are they to blame for the pandemic? According to Dutchies, the answer is no. 🙅

(Cough, Dansen met Janssen, cough).

While other European countries like France, Spain, and Poland blamed their government for the pandemic, the survey shows that three-quarters of Dutch people have confidence in the cabinet’s approach. 

What do you think about Dutch people blaming other Dutchies for the pandemic? Let us know your thoughts below! 

Feature Image: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

