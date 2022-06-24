Wild poopers annoy the sh*t out of Nijmegeners

Holy sh*t! Nijmegeners are sick of having thousands of people pooping everywhere during the annual Nijmegen Four Days Marches. 💩

After many complaints from locals and municipalities, the organisers of the march Stichting 4Daagse have gone out with tips to avoid pooping in the wild, reports RTL Nieuws.

What is going on in Nijmegen?

There’s nothing like a walk in the lovely Dutch nature filled with dunes, canals, and… human sh*t? Needless to say, we get the locals. Nobody wants their favourite trail littered with human faeces.

And it’s not like there are just a few instances here and there. No, the problem is quite extensive. The Four Days March attracts over 45,000 participants every year — and everyone has to go at some point, right? 🧻

Well, the locals are not particularly happy with the effect this event has on their surroundings. So, naturally, they’ve issued complaints about the situation to the organisers.

What a sh*t show! 😷 (Sorry, we have to.)

Toilets every 5km

Stichting 4Daagse have promised the poor Nijmegeners that this year will be different and issued a whole campaign to shed light on the issue in response.

For starters, they’re going above and beyond to inform people where they can find actual toilets. There will be toilets every 5km along the route, which should be plenty if you march at a regular walking pace. 🚽

In addition to the facilities set up by the organisation, they even advise people to use bathrooms in private homes along the way or download a special toilet-finding app to their phones.

Just don’t eat! (Uhm, no??)

There are also less useful tips coming from the Stichting, who advise participants to limit their food and water intake to avoid having to use the bathroom too often (good tip, thanks).

They also understand that emergencies do occur, but the message is still clear: clean up after yourself. 🧼

