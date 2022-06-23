These airlines are scrapping flights from Schiphol this summer

NewsInternational
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
transavia cancellation flights amsterdam schiphol
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol The Netherlands - April 14th 2018: PH-HXI Transavia Boeing 737-800 at the gate

Those travelling either to or from Schiphol airport will have to deal with more cancelled flights and holiday havoc this summer. 🙅

Over the last couple of weeks, Schiphol’s staff shortage and mismanagement have caused the disruption of many summer trips.

Now, airlines such as EasyJet and Transavia must cancel their flights due to restrictions imposed by the airport to prevent overcrowding.

READ MORE | WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

All cancellations on deck

Between July 7 and August 14, Transavia will cancel 240 flights which will affect more than 13,000 bookings, reports NU.nl.

For 70% of these flights, alternatives have been arranged such as departures from other local airports. However, the remaining 30% still translates to a total of 3,900 cancelled bookings. 🙄

Low-budget airline Easyjet has also started to cancel additional flights. However, official numbers are not yet known, says RTL Nieuws.

TUI flights to continue normally

On the bright side, flights from TUI airlines won’t be cancelled. So you might just be able to catch that TUI flight if Schiphol crowds allow you to board in time!

Most of their flights can still depart from Schiphol, whereas others have been forced to fly from a regional airport.

Has your flight been affected by the Schiphol summer madness? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleAmsterdam(n) ranks among top 10 most liveable cities in the world!
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Amsterdam(n) ranks among top 10 most liveable cities in the world!

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index just granted Amsterdam a sweet spot among the world’s top 10 most liveable...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Amsterdam(n) ranks among top 10 most liveable cities in the world!

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index just granted Amsterdam a sweet spot among the world’s top 10 most liveable cities! 🏆 Touristy and obnoxious,...

Bad news for Brits! This new visa will make travelling to Europe more difficult

Gaelle Salem - 1
From 2023, UK travellers will need to apply and pay for a so-called ETIAS visa waiver if they’re planning to visit the Schengen area,...

WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

Juni Moltubak - 0
Out of 550 airports, Schiphol secures spot #15 in SkyTrax’s 2022 ranking of the world’s best airports. 🏆 Who would’ve thought that Schiphol airport, which...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X