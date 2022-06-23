These airlines are scrapping flights from Schiphol this summer

Those travelling either to or from Schiphol airport will have to deal with more cancelled flights and holiday havoc this summer. 🙅

Over the last couple of weeks, Schiphol’s staff shortage and mismanagement have caused the disruption of many summer trips.

Now, airlines such as EasyJet and Transavia must cancel their flights due to restrictions imposed by the airport to prevent overcrowding.

All cancellations on deck

Between July 7 and August 14, Transavia will cancel 240 flights which will affect more than 13,000 bookings, reports NU.nl.

For 70% of these flights, alternatives have been arranged such as departures from other local airports. However, the remaining 30% still translates to a total of 3,900 cancelled bookings. 🙄

Low-budget airline Easyjet has also started to cancel additional flights. However, official numbers are not yet known, says RTL Nieuws.

TUI flights to continue normally

On the bright side, flights from TUI airlines won’t be cancelled. So you might just be able to catch that TUI flight if Schiphol crowds allow you to board in time!

Most of their flights can still depart from Schiphol, whereas others have been forced to fly from a regional airport.

