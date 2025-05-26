🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Close the borders to asylum seekers, close all centres, and send Syrians home: Dutch right-wing threatens to walk if demands aren’t met

This could collapse the government

PVV party leader Geert Wilders has just demanded that the Dutch government close its borders to all asylum seekers, shut down its reception centres, and send all Syrians currently living in the Netherlands home.

Nope, this isn’t the US, but Wilders — Trump’s Dutch counterpart — is certainly starting to make it feel like it.

Wait, what?

In a special press conference this afternoon, Wilders announced his dystopian demands:

  • The Netherlands must close all its borders to asylum seekers in the next couple of weeks
  • All Syrians currently living in the Netherlands must be sent back to Syria
  • Asylum centres must close down

According to the NOS, if these demands are not met within the next few weeks, the PVV party will leave the Dutch coalition. In Wilder’s words: “If we do not succeed within a few weeks, the PVV is gone.”

According to Wilders, it should be easy for the Netherlands to follow in Germany’s footsteps and send asylum seekers away at the door.

He also claims that most people who apply are not actually asylum seekers because they come from safe neighbouring countries.

A crisis for the Dutch government

Wilders’ threats could have very real consequences for the Dutch government, with the PVV party accounting for 37 seats in the House of Representatives.

In order to meet these demands, the current EU rules for asylum would have to be suspended. The question now is whether the Dutch coalition will give in to this, or risk collapse by saying no.

