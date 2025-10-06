💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Will you have to wait 10 years for Dutch citizenship? Here’s what may change for Dutch naturalisation

NewsPolitics & Society
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-binnenhof-the-hague-responsible-for-Dutch-housing-market-developments
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/the-hague.html?filter=all&sh=4ee7f271393814da4d03dda843ce8e309896f7fe&qview=581922412
- Advertisement -

If you’ve been counting down the years until you can apply for Dutch citizenship, you may soon have to add another five to that tally.

Why? The Dutch cabinet has announced that it wants to double the naturalisation period from five to ten years, making that coveted burgundy passport feel even more distant.

The proposal, approved by the cabinet on September 26, would require most applicants to have lived continuously and legally in the Netherlands for a full decade before they can apply to become Dutch citizens.

In the press release, Junior Justice Minister Arno Rutte explains that the extension aims to ensure Dutch citizenship is reserved for people who have developed a “durable connection” with the Netherlands.

Because apparently, five years of dealing with the Belastingdienst and mastering the art of cycling in the rain isn’t quite enough to prove your commitment.

But will this change actually happen?

Here’s the crucial bit that might ease some anxiety: this proposal still needs to pass through parliament, and with elections coming up on October 29, 2025, the political landscape could shift dramatically.

- Advertisement -

The current proposal comes from a caretaker government formed by the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB coalition. However, that coalition has already collapsed, with both the PVV and NSC having left earlier this year.

Several opposition parties have opposed the extended period, including D66 and GroenLinks-PvDA. And if progressive parties gain enough seats in the upcoming election, this proposal could be shelved entirely.

In fact, back in 2017, the Senate rejected a similar proposal to extend naturalisation from five to seven years.

What you should do now

If you’re currently eligible for naturalisation or close to meeting the five-year requirement, you might want to consider submitting your application sooner rather than later, ideally before the end of the year.

However, even if the proposal is fast-tracked and brought into law, it is unlikely to take effect before 2026.

And again, if progressive parties perform well in the elections, the Netherlands could potentially scrap this proposal altogether.

- Advertisement -

The consultation period for the draft proposal runs until December 1, 2025, meaning anyone can submit a response. One thing you can do right now is submit your opinion on the proposal.

What are your thoughts on this proposal? Let us know in the comments below.

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Why I love Haarlem: a local’s guide to the Spaarnestad
Next article
The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are returning temporarily (but with a new look)
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱http://www.abuzervanleeuwen.nl
Abuzer founded DutchReview a decade ago because he thought expats needed it and wanted to make amends for the Dutch cuisine. He has a Masters in Political Science and IT but somewhere always wanted to study history or good old football. He also a mortgage in the Netherlands and will happily tell you too how to get one. Born and raised in Rotterdam, Abuzer now lives in Leiden but is always longing back to his own international year in Italy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are returning temporarily (but with a new look)

They're iconic, they're hated. The controversial "I amsterdam" letters are making a comeback to Amsterdam city centre, but they'll be...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are returning temporarily (but with a new look)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
They're iconic, they're hated. The controversial "I amsterdam" letters are making a comeback to Amsterdam city centre, but they'll be rocking a slightly new...

Why I love Haarlem: a local’s guide to the Spaarnestad

Magdalena Laas - 8
No matter how many times I tell my friends I live in Haarlem, every time we chat, they ask — "So how is life...

No less than 250,000 Red Line for Palestine protesters march through Amsterdam

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
Amsterdam turned red on Sunday as an estimated 250,000 people filled the streets for the third Red Line for Palestine protest, demanding more action...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar