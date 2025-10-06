- Advertisement -

If you’ve been counting down the years until you can apply for Dutch citizenship, you may soon have to add another five to that tally.

Why? The Dutch cabinet has announced that it wants to double the naturalisation period from five to ten years, making that coveted burgundy passport feel even more distant.

The proposal, approved by the cabinet on September 26, would require most applicants to have lived continuously and legally in the Netherlands for a full decade before they can apply to become Dutch citizens.

In the press release, Junior Justice Minister Arno Rutte explains that the extension aims to ensure Dutch citizenship is reserved for people who have developed a “durable connection” with the Netherlands.

Because apparently, five years of dealing with the Belastingdienst and mastering the art of cycling in the rain isn’t quite enough to prove your commitment.

But will this change actually happen?

Here’s the crucial bit that might ease some anxiety: this proposal still needs to pass through parliament, and with elections coming up on October 29, 2025, the political landscape could shift dramatically.

The current proposal comes from a caretaker government formed by the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB coalition. However, that coalition has already collapsed, with both the PVV and NSC having left earlier this year.

Several opposition parties have opposed the extended period, including D66 and GroenLinks-PvDA. And if progressive parties gain enough seats in the upcoming election, this proposal could be shelved entirely.

In fact, back in 2017, the Senate rejected a similar proposal to extend naturalisation from five to seven years.

What you should do now

If you’re currently eligible for naturalisation or close to meeting the five-year requirement, you might want to consider submitting your application sooner rather than later, ideally before the end of the year.

However, even if the proposal is fast-tracked and brought into law, it is unlikely to take effect before 2026.

And again, if progressive parties perform well in the elections, the Netherlands could potentially scrap this proposal altogether.

The consultation period for the draft proposal runs until December 1, 2025, meaning anyone can submit a response. One thing you can do right now is submit your opinion on the proposal.

What are your thoughts on this proposal? Let us know in the comments below.