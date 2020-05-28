As summer is quickly approaching, many people are curious if they can take advantage of the beautiful weather and go on the vacations they’ve always done in past years.

The Dutch government is hard at work in order to determine the status of summer holidays for this year, NOS reports.

Postponing holidays might be the best option according to prime-minister Rutte

Mark Rutte’s advice so far on summer holidays is to postpone them as much as possible. The government will have a crisis meeting next week in order to determine exactly what should be done about the summer holidays. Mark Rutte hopes to announce a list of countries where it’s best not to go due to the severity of the coronavirus there.

In any case, the Dutch will probably only be able to travel to the countries that have a similar level when it comes to their approach to the coronavirus. As for visitors to the Netherlands, they will also need to follow the guidelines here when they visit.

A joint approach to holidays by the governments of countries

One of the favourite travel destinations of the Dutch is France, which is also undergoing a transition phrase to reopen, reports RTL Nieuws.

However, it is far from certain when and where could Dutch people travel to in France this summer. The French Ministry of Tourism urged for a common approach by European countries in order to determine how summer plans should go.

So far there are many differences between how European countries are approaching this issue. For example, the border between Germany and the Netherlands is open, while it’s closed between Germany and France. Tourists going to Spain and the UK need to enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, while visitors to the Netherlands don’t have to.

The next deadline on the horizon for measures throughout Europe is June 15, so hopefully, there’ll be more clarity on the situation by then.

