Dutch police reportedly find head of decapitated woman in son’s car

An investigation is ongoing

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
police-car-in-the-netherlands-driving-on-highway
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/politie-netherlands-highway.html?filter=all&qview=251911682

Yesterday afternoon, police discovered the body of a decapitated woman at home, on a quiet street in Hellevoetsluis.

Shortly after, they arrested her son, a 31-year-old man from Diemen, on the A4 between Rotterdam and Delft. Sources tell De Telegraaf that his mother’s head was in the car.

Police will not confirm grim details

Large numbers of police arrived at the victim’s home in South Holland after her partner (who is living elsewhere) alerted them to a horrific incident.

So far, the police refuse to comment on the nature of the crime and the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Instead, horrified locals — who were reportedly very close to their deceased neighbour, Alie — are sharing the gruesome details.

One saw Alie returning home with full shopping bags, followed by a loud noise shortly after. “As if an animal was being abused”, she tells AD.

Others reported a haunting trail of blood on the street and a larger pool in a nearby underpass. The son was also caught on CCTV walking towards his mother’s car with a bag.

Forensic tent on the highway

Police stopped the son on the A4 as he was driving away in a small car.

Black screens were placed around the vehicle, one lane was temporarily closed, and a forensic investigation was conducted on the asphalt — a rare occurrence.

The victim’s car, her home, and the surrounding area are under ongoing investigation following this shocking death.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
This business account is perfect for freelancers in the Netherlands: here’s why
