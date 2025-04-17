Dutch police reportedly find head of decapitated woman in son’s car

Yesterday afternoon, police discovered the body of a decapitated woman at home, on a quiet street in Hellevoetsluis.

Shortly after, they arrested her son, a 31-year-old man from Diemen, on the A4 between Rotterdam and Delft. Sources tell De Telegraaf that his mother’s head was in the car.

Police will not confirm grim details

Large numbers of police arrived at the victim’s home in South Holland after her partner (who is living elsewhere) alerted them to a horrific incident.

So far, the police refuse to comment on the nature of the crime and the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Instead, horrified locals — who were reportedly very close to their deceased neighbour, Alie — are sharing the gruesome details.

One saw Alie returning home with full shopping bags, followed by a loud noise shortly after. “As if an animal was being abused”, she tells AD.

Others reported a haunting trail of blood on the street and a larger pool in a nearby underpass. The son was also caught on CCTV walking towards his mother’s car with a bag.

Forensic tent on the highway

Police stopped the son on the A4 as he was driving away in a small car.

Black screens were placed around the vehicle, one lane was temporarily closed, and a forensic investigation was conducted on the asphalt — a rare occurrence.

Inmiddels meldde verschillende media dat in de auto langs de #A4 bij #Schipluiden het hoofd van het 63-jarige slachtoffer is aangetroffen. Zowel op de #A4 als in #Hellevoetsluis wordt druk onderzoek gedaan. De zoon van het slachtoffer, een 31-jarige man, is aangehouden. pic.twitter.com/p4fc0pWJ4g— District8.net (@RedactieD8) April 16, 2025

The victim’s car, her home, and the surrounding area are under ongoing investigation following this shocking death.

Get more of the latest news straight to your pocket by joining our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast. 📰