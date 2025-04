Say doei to endless delays and hoi to stress-free travel: the NS has a new plan for the Hague-Rotterdam route, and it’s shaping up to be a game-changer for all commuters. ๐Ÿ™Œ

Last Monday, a sprinter left The Hague Central Station in full celebration mode, complete with a red carpet, important ProRail figures, and a crowd of government officials.

A train nearly every few minutes? Weโ€™ll take it

Previously, we had 22 trains an hour. Now, however, weโ€™ve got a fleet of 28, with eight intercity and six sprinter trains running in each direction.

“It is almost becoming a kind of metro system,โ€™โ€™ NS CEO Wouter Koolmess told AD.nl, and honestly, he has a point.

With thousands using the rail network daily and 400,000 more future commuters expected by 2030, this upgrade couldnโ€™t have come sooner.

Right now, peak-hour trains are often packed tighter than a suitcase after a Ryanair flight. Hopefully, these new trains will give us some very welcome elbow room. ๐Ÿคž

Six years, one big glow-up

This is the first of seven major rail upgrades to hit the finish line. And what a journey itโ€™s been!

Since 2018, Rijswijkโ€™s tracks were doubled from two to four, Delft got a new tunnel, and Schiedam dusted off forgotten rails. ๐Ÿงน

Even Rotterdam Central saw platform upgrades so intercity trains could turn around more efficiently.

Wait, did someone say fish?

This glow-up definitely had its quirks.

In addition to fish being gently relocated to make way for progress (yes, really ๐Ÿ‘€), Delftโ€™s ‘t Haantje level crossing also said goodbye after 174 years of service.

And speaking of innovation, Delft went all in โ€” think escalators, tunnels, and even disaster-response drills.

Adding one more trophy to its shelf, Delft Campus is now the Netherlandsโ€™ first energy-neutral station, fully finished in March 2024. Sustainable? We approve. ๐Ÿ’š

So, will this make you ditch the car or embrace the train life between The Hague and Rotterdam? Let us know in the comments! ๐Ÿ˜‰