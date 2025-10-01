💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Have you seen this woman? 24-year-old missing after leaving AMC hospital in Amsterdam

Any information counts

NewsPolitics & Society
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
image-of-missing-luna-rijken-from-dutch-police-bulletin-cropped
Image: Politie Amsterdam
- Advertisement -

Police and family are urgently searching for 24-year-old Luna Rijken, who was last seen running away from the AMC hospital in Amsterdam on September 26.

Later that day, at approximately 2 PM, Luna was spotted at Dieren station and was last seen in the vicinity of Imboslaan. Since then, no one has heard from her.

Details of her last known appearance

According to the police report, Luna is described as being 172 centimetres tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black trousers, a black and white striped long-sleeve shirt, a black coat with chalk stripes, and black Adidas shoes with a white stripe.

Her disappearance has caused great concern for her loved ones, who are appealing to the public for any information that might help trace her whereabouts.

If you have seen Luna or have any information about her movements after leaving Dieren station, please contact the police immediately.

- Advertisement -

Have you seen her? You can call the tip line or report anonymously. You can also use this tip form.

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Politie Amsterdam
Previous article
No ticket? Dutch public transport will now fine you €70 (and AI’s watching)
Next article
The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals in 2025
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Crime

Amsterdam police seek suspect after man follows woman off bus, attempts rape

Dutch police are looking for information on the suspect of an attempted rape after a man followed a woman off...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam police seek suspect after man follows woman off bus, attempts rape

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Dutch police are looking for information on the suspect of an attempted rape after a man followed a woman off an Amsterdam bus and...

The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language

Amanda Steck - 4
Does Dutch seem like a nightmare of a language to you? Then our tips on how to learn Dutch fast and easy might just...

7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2025

Vanessa Hope van Engelen - 1
As the seasons change and the leaves turn red, we want to let you know how to make the most of autumn in the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar