Police and family are urgently searching for 24-year-old Luna Rijken, who was last seen running away from the AMC hospital in Amsterdam on September 26.

Later that day, at approximately 2 PM, Luna was spotted at Dieren station and was last seen in the vicinity of Imboslaan. Since then, no one has heard from her.

Details of her last known appearance

According to the police report, Luna is described as being 172 centimetres tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black trousers, a black and white striped long-sleeve shirt, a black coat with chalk stripes, and black Adidas shoes with a white stripe.

Her disappearance has caused great concern for her loved ones, who are appealing to the public for any information that might help trace her whereabouts.

If you have seen Luna or have any information about her movements after leaving Dieren station, please contact the police immediately.

Have you seen her? You can call the tip line or report anonymously. You can also use this tip form.