A 25-year-old woman faces 10 years in prison for the shooting of Dutch woman Grietje (72.) Grietje had been having an affair with the woman’s husband for a number of years.

The shooter, known as Summer A, and her husband Imraan Ayub (31) both regularly visited Grietje at her home. The affair began when Imraan was just 18-years-old and worked as Grietje’s gardner.

Grietje is said to have enjoyed Imraan’s sexual performance and he enjoyed expensive gifts in return. One such gift included a white BMW X6.

When Summer and Imraan were married, she was made to believe that the affair between her husband and Grietje was over. However, the couple still visited the woman to help with housework and gardening. Summer said that she pitied the woman.

The shooting

However, on one such visit, it became apparent that Imraan and Grietje were still having an affair. This infuriated Summer A. She told the court that “they turned on me, laughed at me, called me too fat, that I had to accept their relationship. I couldn’t bear them doing that to me after all that I did for them and the humiliations. I had already accepted that Grietje would stay in Ayub’s life and even felt sorry for her” AD.nl reports.

At this point Summer A took a gun (which she claimed she had found in the car earlier) from her jacket pocket and shot Grietje twice. Grietje sustained shot wounds to her chest and head but survived.

Regret

Summer A has said that she is glad Grietje is alive and that she regrets shooting her.

“I am glad that Grietje is still alive and I am very sorry. I wish I could turn back time ”, Summer sobbed. “I had never seen or used a weapon, I didn’t know how. I hope that after my release I will be able to receive guidance, finish my studies as a nurse and take care of my 5-year-old daughter.”

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva