Police in Rotterdam are urgently searching for a man who has attacked multiple women and girls in the IJsselmonde district over the past two months.

Authorities believe the same suspect is responsible for at least ten incidents, ranging from harassment to sexual assault.

A series of attacks

The string of incidents took place between July 7 and September 3, with RTL Nieuws reporting that at least five victims were physically assaulted.

The victims, aged between 11 and 24, include three minors.

The most recent incident involves a 19-year-old woman who was pushed off her bicycle and assaulted. Thankfully, the woman managed to escape and alert the police.

Who is the suspect?

The man is described as being in his 20s, with a slightly tanned or light complexion. Witnesses say he rides a dark scooter, wears a dark helmet without a visor, and has a noticeable gap in his teeth.

Descriptions have varied slightly between incidents, but police believe it concerns the same individual.

Rotterdam police are canvassing the neighbourhood, reviewing CCTV footage, and appealing for public help. In particular, they’re requesting that residents with doorbell cameras or other recordings from the area share their footage.

If you have any information on the man (or men) involved, please contact the authorities:

Police Tip Line: 0800 – 6070 (free)

Report Crime Anonymously: 0800 – 7000 (free)

National Intelligence Team: 088 – 661 77 34 (local rate)

Have you seen him? You can call the tip line or report anonymously. You can also use this tip form.